SBA unveiling online portal to streamline PPP loan forgiveness

The application process for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness is about to get easier, Inc. reports, as the Small Business Association is expected to unveil a new online portal for applications on Friday.

Currently, all borrowers need to apply for loan forgiveness directly at their lender.

SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman has previously stated that the platform could come as early as August. However, for businesses to use the portal, lenders would need to opt in to the new SBA platform.

Meanwhile, the SBA is separately working on a way to refine the loan forgiveness process for loans from $150,000 up to $2 million—beyond the various iterations of simplified forgiveness applications SBA launched earlier in the pandemic, Guzman said in June. Earlier this month, the SBA announced that it will eliminate the loan necessity review for loans of $2 million or more. In total, the SBA doled out more than $780 billion in emergency funding to more than 8 million small businesses, most of which will soon be looking to have their loans forgiven.

