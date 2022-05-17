Salata Salad Kitchen wants to open locations in Baton Rouge

By
-
(iStock)

Houston-based Salata Salad Kitchen has begun recruiting potential franchise partners to open stores in the Baton Rouge area.


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.