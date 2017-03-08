The Royal Standard opening an in-store restaurant with Go YaYa’s owner

The owners of The Royal Standard are teaming up with Go YaYa’s Crepes to open a bistro and coffee shop in the store’s flagship location at 16016 Perkins Road.

The new eatery will be called The Crown: A Royal Bistro, though it will likely be known as The Crown Bistro, and will be open for lunch daily and for brunch on the weekends. It will also serve coffee, pastries and some prepared dishes during the afternoon hours.

Mark Peirce, who owns The Royal Standard with his wife, Krista Peirce, says the couple has been interested in opening a restaurant in their gifts and home accessories shop for several years, as they’ve observed changes in the retail sector and the need to provide customers with more than just merchandise.

“People used to go out to shop and ate at home. Now, they go out to eat and shop at home,” he says. “So to get the customer shopping in today’s world it has to be more about the experience. We want to round out the shopping experience for our customers.”

