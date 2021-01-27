Wednesday, January 27, 2021 BusinessInsider Rock Paper Taco plans March opening By Holly Duchmann - January 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Restaurateur Joshua Duke is planning an early March opening for his newest endeavor, Rock Paper Taco, which will open on West Chimes Street by LSU. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in