Rising ingredient prices making local pizza, pastries more expensive

By
-
(iStock)

Higher shipping costs and shortages in labor and goods have driven up prices for almost everything, including perhaps that next slice of pizza or cake.


Already a subscriber? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.