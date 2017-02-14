Revenue at Baton Rouge hotels rose 81% in September as flood victims poured in

Service bell in a hotel (iStock photo)

Occupancy rates for Baton Rouge hotels were down 10% last summer before the market was boosted by residents and emergency personnel moving into area hotel rooms after severe floods in August inundated thousands of homes and businesses.

The impact: The 91% occupancy rate in September following the flood was the highest such rate since at least 2010, according to data provided to Daily Report by STR, a data and analytics specialist that compiles data on the hotel industry. On the year, occupancy was 69.9%, compared to 63.4% for 2015.

In the months before widespread flooding drove victims and emergency personnel into hotels, the market was down around 10% compared to 2015.

