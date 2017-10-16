Remember the downtown parking plan? It’s still in the works, but behind schedule

Parking illustration. (Courtesy of iStockPhoto)

In Nov. 2016, then-Mayor Kip Holden’s administration announced it had selected a team of three firms to modernize and manage downtown’s public parking system. But, nearly one year later, none of the upgrades and improvements—which include the installation of smart meters on downtown streets and automated systems in three city-owned garages—has happened, at least not yet.

City administrators, including Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford and Finance Director Marsha Hanlon, say the behind schedule project is still very much in the works, claiming the change in administration, in part, caused the delay. But negotiating the contract to manage the new system and reworking related city ordinances have also slowed the process.

“There were a lot of pieces to this and it was a lot more complicated than we anticipated,” says Hanlon, whose office is overseeing the contractual negotiations. “We had ordinances that had to be changed and there were just a lot of moving parts. But we’re hoping now for a full deployment of Jan. 1.”

