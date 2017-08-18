Red Door Interiors closing its doors for good

Two years after relocating from its longtime home in the Esplanade Shopping Center, at College Drive and Interstate 10, to a new location on Perkins Road near Prairieville, Red Door Interiors is closing.

Owner Erin DeBosier Tew says changes in the retail sector and the August 2016 flood, which didn’t damage her store but negatively impacted its sales, are among the reasons for her decision to shutter the business after nearly 12 years in operation.

The 12,000-square-foot Perkins Road location also didn’t attract as many new customers as Tew had hoped.

Daily Report has the full story.