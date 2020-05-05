2020 Influential Women in Business: Racheal Hebert, founder, president and CEO of STAR, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Racheal Hebert

Founder, President and CEO,

Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response (STAR)

Hometown: Houma

Age: 35

Family: Single

Years with company: 8

Racheal Hebert has spent the last decade fearlessly working in a world of “ugly truths,” what she calls the challenges of preventing sexual violence and advocating for the needs of its victims. The nonprofit she founded in 2012, Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, or STAR, first began as the Rape Crisis Center, a small division of the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office that focused mainly on meeting rape survivors at local hospitals. Under Hebert’s leadership, that division has become a thriving agent of change with a 45-person staff across locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Alexandria.

Over its eight-year history, the organization has grown to provide comprehensive counseling, legal and advocacy services to adult and child survivors of sexual violence. It also provides public education on how to prevent it. An astounding number of people, Hebert says, don’t understand what “sexual violence” means.

“Many people I talk to misunderstand and think what we do is to address domestic violence,” she says. “Awareness has improved, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

While at the Rape Crisis Center, Hebert staunchly believed the program could accomplish more as a private nonprofit that could fundraise, partner with other organizations and advocate for sexual assault survivors. By the end of the first year, she had doubled funding and staff size. STAR maintained its role as the DA office’s victims’ advocate, but dove deeper into criminal justice advocacy, public education and survivor support. Each area unearthed a thorny set of new challenges, Hebert says.

“Every time we would roll out a new program, we’d see more problems in the system,” she says. “We would start asking, ‘How can we operationalize this and do things better so that we can be more available to survivors?’”

STAR quickly made a name for itself in its commitment to survivors’ rights and in providing counseling to support a range of traumatic experiences. Many victims of sexual assault are women, but some are men. Many are also children––or were children when they were sexually abused. And because of the wake of emotional damage caused by sexual violence, many victims also grapple with secondary issues.

In 2014, Hebert and her team were awarded two significant federal grants from the Justice Department’s Office of Violence Against Women, which grew the program’s reach and expanded its staff to 15. One program focused on growing STAR’s advocacy program and the other created a legal division that addressed different aspects of victims’ rights.

“Not everyone is going to like you. In fact, if you are

doing everything right, a lot of people will not like you.”

In the spring of 2015, an “unreal” phone call came from a New Orleans-based benefactor, who had heard about the organization’s ascending reputation in Baton Rouge and wanted to see it expand into the Crescent City. Armed with an annually recurring $250,000 donation, Hebert and her team opened an office in New Orleans in 2016.

Later that year, STAR also opened an office in Alexandria to address the needs of sexual assault victims across an eight-parish area. It had been a dream of Hebert’s to work in central Louisiana, where there had been no sexual assault center since 2011.

Survivor services is a huge part of what STAR provides in all three locations—services that were quickly moved to a virtual setting after the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. By mid-March, Hebert had a remote work policy in place, and soon after uploaded HIPPA-compliant telehealth software for her team to use with clients.

While the last six years have delivered explosive growth for STAR, especially in crisis services, Hebert is now focused on expanding fee-based training services for a wide variety of audiences, including workplace professionals. Training topics could be sold as online packages and would include how to prevent sexual harassment lawsuits.

“There is such a great need for this kind of training,” Hebert says. “We are definitely looking at this as our next growth opportunity.”

MILESTONES

2012: Launches STAR with herself and one other full-time staff member.

2014: Secures $1.1 million to expand STAR’s services and geographical area; also launches a legal services program for survivors of sexual trauma.

2015: Secures a recurring donation to expand into the Greater New Orleans area, opening an office in Mid City.

2015: Earns the LSU Women’s Center Esprit de Femme Award as well as being named to Business Report‘s 40 Under Forty.

2016: Secures federal funding for the expansion of STAR to central Louisiana, opening an office in Alexandria.

2018: Invited to join Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Women’s Advancement Commission in Baton Rouge.

2019: Honored as Forum 35’s Baton Rouge Original Young Professional of the Year.

Q&A

Necessary workplace changes

Addressing sexual harassment in the workplace. Business are coming along and developing better policies and training to prevent and respond to sexual harassment; however, this remains a major issue holding women back from feeling safe in the workplace.

Life-changing experience

My first “real job” out of college was working at the District Attorney’s Office in the Rape Crisis Center division. I was young and passionate, and was fortunate to have great mentors in my corner as I began to develop my skills as an organizer and leader. In early 2010, I approached the new district attorney, Hillar Moore, raising the idea of transitioning the Rape Crisis Center into a nonprofit organization, allowing us to expand our services and geographical reach. Whether it was my passion, determination or being that annoying squeaky wheel, he agreed and with his blessing I got the opportunity to transform the organization into STAR.

Advice for young women

Embrace failure. It is painful and messy, but failure is how we learn our biggest lessons.

