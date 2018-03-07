Proposed Rouzan library long way from reality, but library director ‘very hopeful’

While preliminary plans for a new south branch library in Rouzan were unveiled Tuesday night at a community meeting in Southdowns, the new facility is far from a done deal and is still some years from becoming a reality.

“We’re very hopeful about this,” says Library Director Spencer Watts. “We’re very positive. But it’s still in the initial stages.”

The proposed library has a budget of some $6.75 million, and would be a neighborhood branch—as opposed to a regional facility—of about 15,000 square feet.

Money for the project was set aside years ago by the East Baton Rouge Library Board of Control, which has been searching for a south branch site since its original plans to build the library in Rouzan, then under the ownership of developer Tommy Spinosa, fell through in 2013.

Daily Report has the full story.