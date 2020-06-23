Virus roundup … 

• The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana jumped by more than 1,356 today. On Twitter, the state health department said 95% of the cases reported today were the result of “community spread,” as opposed to spread in nursing homes or other such settings.

• With about a week remaining to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, the Small Business Administration has reinstated its Lender Match program, which connects small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with lenders. Forbes has more information.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci said today he is cautiously optimistic there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country. Fauci and other top health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down testing for coronavirus, a controversial issue after President Donald Trump said last weekend that he had asked them to do just that because it was uncovering too many infections.

• Leaders with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are reviewing protocols after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday there needs to be greater enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation practices.

