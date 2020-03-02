Meet the world’s youngest astronaut-in-training

Many say they want to be an astronaut when they grow up, but Alyssa Carson took her childhood dream to new heights. Today, the 18-year-old Baton Rouge native is the world’s youngest astronaut-in-training and is prepping to be the first human on Mars.

Carson, currently a college freshman studying astrobiology at Florida Tech, was, at 15, the youngest person ever accepted into the prestigious Advanced PoSSUM Space Academy. While there, she became certified in applied astronautics, allowing her to do a sub-orbital research flight and journey into the cosmos.

But Carson didn’t stop there. Her latest venture: Designing the world’s first luggage for space travel.

Working with Berlin-based travel brand Horizn Studios, Carson has created visual prototypes for the Horizn ONE luggage line, which will be available for purchase around 2030, which is around the time NASA estimates it will begin human missions to Mars. Can’t wait another decade? Last summer, Horizn released Carson’s first product: the Limited Edition Cabin Trolley, a sleek, NASA-approved suitcase that includes a built-in smart charger, 360-degree spinner wheels and an aerospace-grade polycarbonate hard shell.

With years of training, three TEDx Talks and a history-making business venture already checked off the list, Carson continues to beef up her impressive resume in the hopes that she’ll one day step foot on Mars. Check out her recent Q&A with The Network.

What pushed you to pursue this unique career path at such a young age?

I’ve always been interested in space and started going to camps as a kid, which sparked my interest even more. After learning more about the astronaut selection process and how competitive it is (18,000 people apply each year!), I realized having a few things under my belt going into college would be helpful. I think by breaking age stereotypes, I helped [PoSSUM] realize that younger kids could contribute just as much to their research.

What were your initial thoughts when Horizn Studios approached you about developing the Horizn ONE line, and what inspired you to get on board?

It was a very interesting concept, but we’re also a lot closer to space tourism becoming a reality than most people realize. It was fun to think about what necessities someone might bring with them to space, especially because initial flights to Mars might only be six hours.

The aerospace industry is one that’s always fascinated society, but we know so little about it. What might surprise people about traveling through space, and how did this factor into the way you designed the luggage?

The vastness of space. People don’t realize how big the Sun, Moon and planets actually are and how long it takes for us to get there. Because of this, everything you bring into space that adds more weight to the rocket is going to require more fuel and cost more money. There were a lot of factors we had to take into account when designing, like the flexibility and foldability of the luggage and how to maximize the space inside of it while keeping it light and easy to store things. I also wanted people to be able to call their families when they’re up there.

As you mentioned, we’re pretty close to the start of space tourism and commercial space flights. What’s it like playing a role in this historical moment—particularly as a woman—and what does it mean for your generation?

It’s such an exciting time for the space industry because we’re getting so many people involved. Space tourism will create a large boom in jobs. NASA is starting to select astronaut classes that are half male and half female, so that’s awesome to see. However, it takes tens of thousands of people to send one person to space, but there’s still a lack of female representation across all these jobs—not just astronauts, but scientists, engineers, etc.

What advice would you give to a young woman interested in pursuing a career in STEM?

Visit science museums and go to camps in your local area. Find someone who has a profession you might want and ask for advice. Also, talk about your dreams openly and often; you never know who somebody else knows and what opportunities can come from that.

Follow Alyssa Carson on instagram.