Where is she now? Erin Monroe Wesley

Erin Monroe Wesley was senior vice president of governmental affairs for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber when she was honored as a 2012 Influential Woman in Business by Business Report. Nearly eight years later, she’s now getting comfortable as Cox Communication’s new Southeast region vice president of government and public affairs.

In 2013, she rose to be COO of BRAC where she oversaw the day-to-day operations of the organization for roughly three years until leaving in early 2016 to serve as special counsel to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“I never thought I’d have the opportunity to serve as a No. 2 of an organization,” Wesley says. “And after working as a staff attorney under Gov. Blanco, it was an honor to be able to return and work in a senior role under Gov. Edwards.”

While with the governor’s office, she worked on the criminal justice reforms, which she touts as her biggest accomplishment while with the administration, followed by the pay raises for school teachers.

“We were spending all this money on criminal justice but we weren’t safer as a state because of it,” she says, “and so digging in a bit deeper looking at return on investment we knew something had to be done.”

Although she was happy at the governor’s office, when she was approached by Cox about her current position, she was intrigued by the idea of returning to the private sector—a goal of hers—while still having a hand on policy and making an impact. In her new role, which she assumed in October, she oversees Florida and Georgia along with Louisiana.

To young professionals, she recommends that they put their head down and “do the work.”

“I firmly believe that hard work does pay off,” the Shreveport native says. “From there, do your research—understand the local landscape as far as business opportunities and make goals for those opportunities. I had a goal to eventually go into private sector and oversee several states; coming to Cox helped me reach that goal.”