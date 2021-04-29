Thursday, April 29, 2021 BusinessInsider Proactive questions every company leader should be asking By Daily Report Staff - April 29, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) The questions below, informed by HBR’s consulting work and experience as board members and executive coaches, can enable boards to change from passive to active and from reactive to transformational. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in