‘Tis the pop-up retail season

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

At first glance, Folie a Trois doesn’t look like it belongs in Baton Rouge.

Tucked away in Towne Center, where it’s nestled in a 1,200-square-foot space between Bumble Lane and Rickey Heroman’s, the store appears as French as its name suggests—like the interior of some quaint chateau plucked out of Paris or Provence, where most of its antiques, artwork, candles, furniture and other home goods merchandise are from.

What’s also intriguing about Folie a Trois are its owners, most of whom still work nine-to-five jobs elsewhere: Margaret Lawhon Schott, the former WBRZ-Channel 2 news anchor, and her husband, attorney Martin Schott, as well as caterer Margo Bouanchaud Hayes and her husband, florist Lance Hayes. The two married couples are longtime friends who were on a vacation together in France nearly three years ago when they came up with the idea for a pop-up store that would market the French goods they saw in flea markets during their travels.

As a short-term pop-up retailer, the store has a one-month lease within the bustling Towne Center for the month of December. Holiday shoppers have the option of peering through the selection either on one of several specified days during dedicated hours of operation, or by appointment.

“We’re at stages in our lives where we’re not looking to take on the burden of yearlong overhead, rent and building maintenance,” says Lawhon Schott, “so there’s a psychological benefit as well as a financial benefit to it.”

They’re not alone in their mindset. The pop-up business model is becoming an increasingly viable option for retailers, especially during the voluminous holiday season, when guaranteed foot traffic and high sales tend to make the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas an especially profitable time of year for retail. For the 2019 holiday season, the National Retail Federation predicts sales will hit $3.8 trillion, up some 4% from last year, which equates to each person spending roughly $1,048 on average.

Lawhon Schott isn’t sure how much of that cut Folie a Trois will receive this month, and she acknowledges she and her business partners have the luxury of not relying solely on income generated by the pop-up. But she anticipates even stronger sales than the first time they popped up last year, in Lance Hayes Flowers on Old Hammond Highway, with demand prompting them to buy a 40-foot barrel of goods this time, compared to last year’s 20-foot barrel.

Other local retailers have also begun warming up to the business model, with many trading long-term lease agreements for short-term rents. One or two months of heavy, holiday-driven sales activity, they bargain, will be enough to sustain business for the year ahead.

The end game

Retailers aren’t the only ones who benefit from popping up over the holidays. The businesses and developments hosting pop-up stores and events also benefit from holiday-driven activity.

Perkins Rowe got into the game of leasing out to pop-ups one year ago, offering prospective tenants a variety of leases ranging from one day to one year. But the mixed-use development recommends signing a one-month lease at the minimum, reasoning that retailers wouldn’t get enough exposure otherwise.

“It’s getting more popular because there’s more knowledge about it now,” says Chelsea Thibodeaux, marketing manager for Perkins Rowe. “And every pop-up wants to come over the holidays.”

As landlord, Perkins Rowe will do anything to ensure that demand, says Thibodeaux, whether it’s offering a pop-up assistance with marketing, social media posts, signage, radio spots or anything else they might need to help promote their store or event. What Perkins Rowe gets in return: A higher occupancy rate (the development features three permanent pop-up spaces, where retailers cycle in and out), as well as traffic from a different base of customers than the development is used to having.

“We have our children’s boutique, which is doing well, and Fab’rik is back for a second year, then there’s Peregrin’s Christmas Store,” Thibodeaux says. “They bring in a new crowd, and we enjoy the change.”

With its pop-up option billed as an affordable way to boost sales while exploring additional revenue streams, such as testing out new ideas or holding workshops, retailers are taking the bait. Sparked by the involvement of Sweet Baton Rouge, a lifestyle brand that hosts pop-up fitness workshops and athleisure wear sales, Thibodeaux says others have joined suit, encouraged by the strong performances of early adopters, some of whom have gone on to open their own permanent brick-and-mortar locations.

Of course, the model also brings its own unique challenges. Thibodeaux says pop-ups can’t be a “last-minute decision,” adding retailers must market themselves ahead of time and have “all their ducks in a row” before signing a lease to avoid financial failure. Meanwhile, Schott, of Folie a Trois, laments the unpredictability of shipping, noting all the variables that might impact when a container will arrive (“You’re at the mercy of the shipping company,” she says).

Yet despite the challenges, pop-ups represent an attractive option—even for non-retail businesses, who welcome the holiday-driven traffic during a time of year that’s typically slow.

Residential real estate is one of those industries, and Jessica Antilley of C.J. Brown Realtors knows it. That’s why she recently teamed up with nearly 10 local makers to host a holiday pop-up and open house event at Square 46, the mixed-use development that houses White Star Market in addition to eight condos she’s listing. She held a similar event for White Light Night in November and has gotten some follow-ups, with the event yielding an “amazing turnout.”

“It’s a more casual and relaxed environment than normal holiday shopping,” Antilley says. “I’d always pair an open house with it because the space is there, and it gets great traffic.”

While the condos—two-bed and two-bath residences ranging from $250,000 to $255,000 in price—are what she’s aiming to sell, Antilley has also stocked up on mimosas, which she’s handing to event attendees before they tour the units. Once they’re finished touring, they can listen to a children’s book author, buy a piece of original artwork from a Mid City merchant, participate in a raffle or pick up a handmade Christmas gift for a loved one.

It goes back to tapping into today’s experiential nature of shopping, says Antilley, which, she believes, extends to real estate.

“At this time of year, you wouldn’t necessarily go to an open house, so you’ve got to think outside the box when it comes to marketing,” Antilley says. “Incorporating a shopping opportunity attracts people so that hopefully by the first of the year, when real estate picks up again, they’ll remember how cute the condos were or what a happy experience they had.”