Librarian Randa Morgan was frustrated and confused when she received unsolicited campaign text messages from Jeff Landry’s gubernatorial campaign.

An outspoken critic of Landry, she promptly unsubscribed from the candidate’s messages.

Morgan is not the only one annoyed at receiving political text messages from candidates, with others taking to social media to share their aggravation with what they see as spam.

“I am 100% not voting for anyone who has sent me a text,” a Reddit user with a similar experience said in a post.

Others report receiving texts from candidates whose party they don’t affiliate with.

But regardless of party affiliation, the messages can feel like an invasion of privacy to those who have no interest in receiving them and run the risk of bringing more harm than support to a campaign, according to LSU political communication professor Robert Mann.

“Am I pissing off more people than I’m helping?” is the question campaigns need to be asking when sending these messages to wide swaths of voters, Mann says.

Despite their frustrations with the text messages, the recipients’ numbers were obtained through an entirely legal channel—the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Most widely sent text messages, political or otherwise, are sent to numbers sourced from bulk voter records available for purchase from the office.

“When you buy a full voter list, you get party, race [and other demographic information] in addition to the numbers, names and all that,” says Joel Watson, deputy secretary of state for outreach services. “All of that is public record, anyway.”

Watson adds that campaigns can buy lists such as voter records by parish to target specific demographics.

Despite selling the numbers to political campaigns and other organizations, the secretary of state has no authority to enforce how messages are sent, Watson says. That falls to the FCC.

According to FCC rules, political messages, via both phone and text, are exempt from requirements related to the National Do Not Call Registry, but the FCC requires that political campaigns honor opt-out requests.

Robotexts—text messages generated through autodialing—and robocalls require prior consent to be sent to a recipient. But political text messages can be sent legally without the recipient’s prior consent if the message’s sender manually dials the number. It is this loophole that frustrates those who say they did not provide prior consent to receive messages.

Professionals who work on campaigns and with polling see text messaging as an effective and efficient way to reach voters as well as a wide number of individuals to poll.

John Couvillion, owner and founder of Baton Rouge-based polling company JMC Analytics, says people are more likely to be receptive and respond to polls if they’re delivered via text message.

“It’s basically as effective, if not more so, than live operator dials because you’re talking about a whole generation of people that won’t pick up the phone,” Couvillion says. “But they are amenable to taking a text survey.”

Part of this culture shift comes from young, technologically savvy people becoming more dominant in decision-making, observes Southern University professor of political science Albert Samuels.

“[Texting] is their world,” Samuels says. “That’s how you reach them.”

Texting provides campaigns, polling companies and even commercial businesses unprecedented access to this potential audience. According to Dave Maher, chief digital officer at Zehnder Communications, people check their texts within five minutes, making it an effective way to market and maximize engagement levels.

Essentially, it’s a more effective medium to get messaging past spam filters than something like email, Maher says.

“You can cut through the clutter,” he adds. “They just don’t want to be spammed.”

But these messages can be effective only if organizations, political or commercial, find a delivery sweet spot of messages—not too many and not too few.

Maher says that, from his experience, this sweet spot is around one message per week. This keeps the idea of an organization in someone’s head without annoying them to the point where they block the number sending them messages.

The replacement of live operator calls with text messaging has also allowed polling, a field Couvillion has been in for 13 years, to become a much quicker operation. Text-based polls sent on behalf of both political and commercial bodies can be completed in about two days, Couvillion says. This is down from about a week with call-based polling.

Political organizations are also employing text messaging to disseminate information about campaigns and elections with more efficiency than in the past.

Political text messaging is a significantly cheaper alternative to antiquated methods like sending campaign messaging via mail, Mann says.

“Text messaging is cheap. If you send it to the wrong person, it’s not a big deal,” Mann adds. “You lost a penny, not 150 pennies [like with a mail-based campaign].”

It’s also more nimble, Mann says.

“If something happens right now, I can craft a text message and push it out to 200 or 200,000 people like that,” he says, snapping his fingers.

Text messages, however, might not be as effective at convincing undecided voters to support a specific candidate, especially if the recipient is like Morgan and already has a preconceived notion about a candidate or party, Mann suggests.

“There aren’t that many undecided voters,” he adds. “Voter behavior is what it is and it’s pretty easy to predict.”

Where political texts can be most effective, Mann says, are in providing important election dates and other civic engagement information, describing them as “get out to vote” measures.

“I think some people are cynical and say that politicians have carved out exceptions for themselves so they can do robocalls and stuff like that,” Mann says. “I think it’s a good exception in the public interest that people get political messages. And if they get political messages that they don’t agree with, they have the right to hang up or throw the piece of mail away or block the caller.”

Representatives from Jeff Landry’s campaign, as well as several other gubernatorial campaigns, did not provide comment about their use of text messaging in time for publication.