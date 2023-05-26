Pennington part of major study providing insight into long COVID

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge participated in a major federally funded study of long COVID, which refers to symptoms and conditions that continue or develop after an initial COVID-19 infection.

Researchers hope the results will help provide the basis for new treatments. Almost 10,000 adults were included in the study, which identified 12 symptoms and found that long COVID was more common and severe in study participants infected before the 2021 Omicron variant.

“Our findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association identified the most common symptoms, potential subgroups, and an initial symptom-based scoring system for people with long COVID,” says John Kirwan, Pennington’s executive director, in a prepared statement.

The study found symptoms that most set apart those with and without long COVID are post-exertional malaise, fatigue, brain fog, dizziness, gastrointestinal symptoms, heart palpitations, issues with sexual desire or capacity, loss of smell or taste, thirst, chronic cough, chest pain and abnormal movements.

By assigning points to each of the 12 symptoms, the team gave each patient a score based on symptom combinations, which allowed them to set a threshold for identifying participants with long COVID. They also found that certain symptoms occurred together and defined four subgroups or “clusters” with a range of impacts on health.

More than 100 million Americans have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, and the federal government estimates that about 6% of those infected with the virus continue to experience long COVID.

The researchers found participants who were unvaccinated or who had COVID-19 before the Omicron strain emerged in 2021 were more likely to have long COVID and more severe cases of long COVID. Reinfections were also linked to higher long COVID frequency and severity, compared to people who had COVID-19 only once.