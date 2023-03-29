Wednesday, March 29, 2023 BusinessInsider Pennington names interim director for commercialization efforts By David Jacobs - March 29, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint The Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge has named a part-time “director of innovation and commercialization” as the center. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in