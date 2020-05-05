2020 Influential Women in Business: Padma Vatsavai, founder and CEO of Vinformatix, is one of eight members of this year's class.

Padma Vatsavai

Founder and CEO, Vinformatix

Hometown: Born in India

Age: 48

Family: Married to husband Raju, with three children: Sravya, 22, Sruthi, 18, and Suhas,14

Years with company: 12

Technology in Baton Rouge was virtually nonexistent when Padma Vatsavai’s family moved south in 1999 for her husband’s job.

“The career path I designed for myself, I had to rethink and redesign it if we were going to be moving to Baton Rouge,” Vatsavai says. “I knew I wasn’t cut out to be a stay-at-home mom.”

A native of India, Vatsavai moved to the U.S. for graduate school when computer science programs were the new “sexy” science to study. She had majored in mathematics and physics in her undergraduate studies but was drawn to the emerging potential of computer science.

Competitive as a child, that drive to excel has stayed with Vatsavai and pushes her and her business.

“If I set my mind to something, all I have is Plan A, Plan A and Plan A,” she says. “There is no Plan B or C. I cannot personally take not winning as an option.”

Though she was able to find a job in Baton Rouge, she yearned to contribute to the technology landscape in the Capital Region and dreamed of one day starting a company and creating more opportunity for those seeking tech jobs. Finding the right time and gaining the necessary skills to start her own business were only minor challenges for Vatsavai. The biggest obstacle, she says, was not being a born-and-bred local.

“Being female, being a minority, none of that has been a problem fortunately,” says Vatsavai, a mother of two. “My hurdle has always been that I didn’t go to high school in Baton Rouge—I knew nobody.”

She pulled the trigger in 2008 and started Vinformatix at the Louisiana Business and Technology Center. The business specialized in creating electronic health record systems for primary care physicians.

But although the company was doing well at the time, she saw that the market the company operated in was going to shrink based on policy changes. In 2013, she rewrote the company’s business model. Vinformatix would be a service company, creating products for other companies.

“I didn’t want to be in a shrinking market; I wanted to be in an expanding market,” she says. “I was at a crossroads. But if we would have continued down the same path, we would be closed right now.”

Vatsavai’s decision paid off. Last year, Vinformatix made the Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 most successful companies in the nation. In 2018, Vatsavai’s company earned $3.2 million in revenue, a 370% increase from the previous year.

Even now, Vatsavai is pushing her company to evolve and she has aspirations to enter into the federal space this year. The emergence and spread of COVID-19 only fuels her drive.

“More than ever I feel like we have to be in the federal space for sustainable long-term growth,” Vatsavai says. “When I wake up in the morning I think, ‘I can’t let COVID-19 destroy the blood, sweat and energy I put in to make this business.’ It can’t destroy that—I won’t let it.”

While she used to work primarily on the tech side of the business, with a current staff of some 30 employees she’s now focusing more on business development and streamlining processes. In 2018, she brought Matt Diez on board as her chief technology officer and hired several project managers and technical team members. Building the right team equipped with robust internal systems was important to Vatsavai, and allows the company to scale to the next level.

In the future, Vatsavai wants to focus on business partnerships, market expansion and adding new service lines.

“It’s a romantic idea for a lot of people, starting a business, but a lot of people want things but can’t take action,” Vatsavai says. “Some people are able to take action aligned with their goals and so they are more successful in getting there. The action has to be aligned with the goal.”

MILESTONES

2008: Starts business at Louisiana Business & Technology Center.

2011: MedSonic, company’s medical technology product, gets federal certification for meaningful use, and a year later is named technology product of the year by the Louisiana Technology Council.

2015: Earns the Louisiana Business & Technology Center (Innovation Park) Graduate Company of The Year award.

2016: Co-authors published research with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and is also named a Women’s Business Enterprise Council Rising Star.

2018: Company named a Best Place to Work by Business Report, an honor repeated in 2019.

2018: Hires a chief technology officer as a replacement, enabling the founder to focus on moving the company forward.

2019: Expands services to add data analytics; Ranked No. 1,126 on Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S.; Starts a formal internship program for computer science students, forming relationships with LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University; Is named to U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council.

Q&A

Hardest lesson learned

Business is about building and maintaining good relationships. I am a technical person and something of an introvert, so my sense of pride and accomplishment has always come from the excellence of my work-product. But as a business owner I’ve learned (often the hard way) that human relationships are precious and irreplaceable resources that carry almost all the weight of a company’s success, one way or another. Nurturing, preserving and mending relationships are now among my highest business priorities.

Who inspires you

James Machen of Appro Systems, who is a friend and mentor. His trust in me and high expectations of my success in various projects and leadership positions gave me the confidence and strength to set out on my own and ultimately to start Vinformatix.

Advice for young women

I would say to young women looking at my career to say, “If she could do this—as an immigrant with no connections, a minority and a female—then I could do it!” Think about the endless possibilities you have available, and use every opportunity to push yourself and your dreams forward.

