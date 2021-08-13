PAC launched to support CATS tax renewal

Guaranty Broadcasting President Flynn Foster is soliciting donations for a campaign to convince voters to renew a property tax that supports the Capital Area Transit System.

The 10.6-mill tax, which is up for a 10-year renewal Oct. 9, raises about $17.6 million per year, or about 60% of CATS’ annual budget. Supporters of the renewal say CATS is crucial for the local economy’s workforce, its opponents say the organization is inefficient and needs to be reevaluated before giving it more funding.

“If this vote fails, the future of CATS is uncertain,” Flynn says in an email announcing the formation of FASTPAC, which stands for Funding Access to Sustainable Transit.

Flynn, who chairs the political action committee, according to the email, cites a recent survey indicating more than 91% of CATS riders have no other transportation options and more than 63% use the bus service five or more times a week.

“The trips represent many of those in the service industry that staff our hospitals, our businesses, our favorite restaurants, and ultimately keep our economy moving,” Flynn says.

He says CATS will have a $1.6 billion impact on the local economy over the next 10 years, citing an economic impact study. He says the property tax dollars have been leveraged to secure more than $71 million in federal grant funding for operations and capital improvements.

Flynn says 85% of bus routes now have less than 30-minute wait times at stops during peak usage times, compared to 10% a few years ago, adding that CATS also has modernized much of its fleet since 2012.