Online auto parts retailer takes $10K top prize at LSU Student Incubator’s Venture Challenge

(iStock photo)

An e-commerce startup that promises to quickly ship performance auto parts to customers bested a crawfish pricing app, a vegan bakery and marketing mobile app to win the $10,000 top prize at the LSU Student Incubator’s 2017 Venture Challenge on Thursday.

Performance Mods was formed by LSU marketing major Joshua Cauley less than a year ago. Cauley says winning the venture challenge has spurred him to craft a business plan and plot the course for his business’s growth. He plans to apply the advice he received from judges—like trademarking the company’s name—to strengthen his business and protect the brand. He applied for the trademark prior to Thursday’s competition, which took place at Tin Roof Brewing Co.

“I like telling the story and getting up in front of everyone and letting them know why I started the business,” says Cauley.

