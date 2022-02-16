OLOL’s Scott Wester transitioning to new role within organization

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System today announced that Scott Wester will be transitioning from his position as market president for Baton Rouge and Our Lady of the Lake into a system executive role focused exclusively on the recently announced $170 million investment in LSU.

Wester has worked with FMOLHS for the past 30 years, most recently at the helm of OLOL in Baton Rouge. Under his leadership, OLOL has made several moves to expand its reach in the Capital Region, including with the Heart and Vascular Institute, the Children’s Hospital, the Livingston campus, the expanded Ascension campus, north Baton Rouge campus, graduate medical education, numerous physician practices and ambulatory surgery facilities at the Essen campus.

OLOL and LSU announced last week the hospital system plans to invest $170 million into LSU’s campus to construct LSU’s Interdisciplinary Science Building in Baton Rouge, overhaul the student health center and upgrade the technology and facilities available for student athletes.