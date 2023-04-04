Tuesday, April 4, 2023 BusinessInsider OLOL’s food services vendor is laying off 195 workers in Baton Rouge and Ascension By Eric L. Taylor - April 4, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. (File photo) Food services vendor Morrison Healthcare is laying off 195 employees at its Our Lady of the Lake hospitals in Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in