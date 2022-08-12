OLOL to build $100M cancer institute on Hennessy

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center plans to build the main building of its reported $100 million Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute on Hennessy Boulevard.

OLOL’s board of directors approved the site selection for the previously announced project today.

Based on previous reporting, the estimated $60 million, 80,000-square-foot, free-standing building on OLOL’s Essen Lane campus will include medical and surgical oncology practices, a chemotherapy/infusion center, imaging and diagnostic services, an on-site pharmacy and conference center.

OLOL has been investing in and emphasizing cancer care following its split last year with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, which for almost a decade had been the front-facing brand for the hospital’s cancer care. That effort includes a partnership with the American Cancer Society that includes a sponsorship and an effort to increase cancer screening.

OLOL officials have been reassessing the timing of some of its planned construction projects as the expected costs to build them rise, but the new cancer center is moving forward as planned.