Ochsner’s planned clinic at The Grove is a key development in a rapidly growing area

MOVING ON: Ochsner Health System says it plans on developing a new, 210,000-square-foot clinic in The Grove, Richard Carmouche’s 118-acre traditional neighborhood development just east of the Mall of Louisiana. Ochsner’s Summa Avenue clinic, pictured above, will shut down, as a result of both the new clinic and Baton Rouge General’s decision to terminate Ochsner’s lease at Summa. (Staff photo)

For nearly a decade, developer Richard Carmouche has been putting together the pieces of The Grove, his 118-acre traditional neighborhood development just east of the Mall of Louisiana.

The big picture is starting to emerge.

Earlier this month, Ochsner Health System confirmed it has a purchase agreement for 24 acres in The Grove and plans to develop a new, 210,000-square-foot clinic on 16 of those acres fronting Interstate 10. The new facility will include a medical office building, ambulatory surgical center, retail space and nearly 900 parking spaces, all of which will be developed by Ochsner’s partner in the project, Stirling Properties.

It’s a big win for Carmouche. Though the veteran developer has already brought two multifamily complexes to the development—The High Grove and The Addison, as well as a senior living community, The Blake, that will open this summer—The Grove has yet to really catch fire.

That’s about to change.

“I’m thrilled,” Carmouche says. “They make a great addition to the development. They fit the concept of the neighborhood, which is mixed use, and they bring an element that will supply people, who will create demand for hotels, apartments, restaurants. They bring more than just a health care facility.”

The project is also a win for Ochsner, which continues to grow its footprint in the Capital Region. The new facility will replace its 21-year-old Summa Avenue clinic on the nearby Bluebonnet Boulevard campus of Baton Rouge General Medical Center, which Ochsner will vacate in 2019, if not before.

According to Ochsner Health System President and CEO Warner Thomas, the move was prompted by the hospital’s need for more space and the fact that Baton Rouge General is terminating its lease in the 146,000-square-foot building in 2019.

Baton Rouge General officials say they need the space in the Ochsner building because their own campus is expanding.

“As we’ve grown, our medical office tower is nearing capacity and it’s become necessary to expand and relocate some of our busy physician practices and outpatient services,” BRG spokeswoman Meghan Parrish says.

It’s also true, though, that BRG and Ochsner have had something of a falling out, since partnership talks between the two institutions—announced in early 2016—fell through last fall.

Though it’s not entirely clear why the deal didn’t work out, it is apparent that Ochsner is aggressive about increasing its presence in a market that some health care experts say is already overbedded.

Aside from whatever the new clinic may mean for the local health care market, the facility will be a significant development in a rapidly growing area. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is developing its Children’s Hospital on a tract less than two miles away, and a couple of key connector streets are in the planning stages and should be under construction soon. Carmouche has also finally gotten the green light from the state to move forward with a connector road that will run between The Grove and the I-10 service road, providing direct access to his TND and bypassing the mall.

After years of working on the TND, Carmouche says it’s rewarding to see it taking shape.

“It’s all coming together,” he says.

—Stephanie Riegel