Ochsner’s aggressive Baton Rouge play

By
-
Insider
Ochsner Baton Rouge
SURGICAL GROWTH: Ochsner Health System’s recent opening of this 155,000-square-foot medical office building at The Grove is part its aggressive expansion across the Baton Rouge market. (Don Kadair)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
In June, New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System will cut the ribbon on a new 30,000-square-foot surgical hospital adjacent to a 155,000-square-foot medical office building that opened earlier this …

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR