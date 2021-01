We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

A dilapidated building on Florida Boulevard, in between Baton Rouge General and Baton Rouge Community College, has been scooped up by a local nurse who has plans to renovate the property into a new early learning child care center.