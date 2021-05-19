NFIB joins business coalition urging end to federal unemployment boost 

NFIB State Director Dawn Starns McVea says the Louisiana NFIB has joined nine other business groups in signing a letter urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to stop accepting federal pandemic-related unemployment payments to encourage more people to re-enter the workforce.

The letter says, “Our coalition would respectfully ask that the state end the additional unemployment insurance federal benefits. We believe this additional benefit was an important short-term solution to help individuals who were adversely impacted at the start of the pandemic. However, 13 months later, many employers are finding it near impossible to fully staff their business, which impacts the supply chain and timely delivery of goods and services. Additionally, we would advocate to redirect available federal dollars toward incentivizing return-to-work and/or retraining initiatives for Louisianans who may have lost their jobs during the pandemic but have struggled to re-enter the workforce.”

The coalition included the Associated Builders and Contractors, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Louisiana Business Group on Health, Louisiana Homebuilders Association, Louisiana Manufactured Housing Association, Louisiana Oil Marketers and Convenience Store Association, Louisiana Restaurant Association, Louisiana Retailers Association and the Louisiana Motor Transport Association.