News alert: Broome hires chief administrative officer

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has hired a chief administrative officer to replace interim Chief Administrative Officer William Daniel. Troy Bell, who most recently served as acting city manager/deputy city manager of Walla Walla, Washington, will begin working as Baton Rouge’s new COA this week, Broome has announced.

“After an extensive search, I am fully confident in my decision,” Broome says in a statement. “Mr. Bell has an impressive, documented record of public service on federal, state, and local levels, including administration in a number of U.S. cities. I am absolutely assured that he will successfully lead the daily operations of our city and parish.”

Bell, who studied public administration at the University of Southern California, has been on the board of directors of the Washington, D.C.-based National Forum for Black Public Administrators for the past eight years.

Daniel served in the role during former Mayor Kip Holden’s administration and has remained in the position on an interim basis since Broome took office in January.

