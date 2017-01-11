New Metro Council meets today as fallout from catastrophes loom

Baton Rouge City Hall (File photo)

The newly elected Metro Council has a routine agenda set for its first meeting today as it begins to work with Democratic Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

And despite the agenda, both the council and Broome are immediately faced with sorting out Baton Rouge’s ongoing flood recovery and the potential fallout from the release of a U.S. Department of Justice report on the killing of Alton Sterling.

Three new members are on the council, with Matt Watson winning former Councilman Ryan Heck’s District 11 seat, Barbara Freiberg taking over John Delgado’s seat in District 12, and Dwight Hudson winning the seat Joel Boé held in District 9.

All of the new members are Republicans, who hold a 7-5 majority on the council, the same makeup as the last Metro Council.

Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson says the Republicans on the council do not have any major policy moves underway, adding his main focus is flood recovery. The state is currently working on its plan to spend $1.6 billion Congress allocated for flood aid, and officials expect work to begin rebuilding homes in the late spring.

Daily Report has the full story.