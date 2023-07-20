New law won’t centralize state sales tax collection, but legal action still possible

While recent legislation might eventually make it easier for Louisiana businesses to remit sales taxes, it doesn’t achieve advocates’ longtime goal of centralizing state sales tax collection.

“We cannot centralize our sales tax system without a constitutional amendment,” says Jason DeCuir, a prominent tax consultant and former state Department of Revenue official.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit alleging Louisiana’s current system is unconstitutional has ended on a technicality, though further legal action would not be surprising.

Act 375 from this year’s session moves the electronic filing system that businesses use to remit state sales taxes from state government to the Uniform Local Sales Tax Board made up of local officials, DeCuir says. Though business owners are unlikely to notice the difference, he says, moving authority to the board, as well as investments the board plans to make in its system, theoretically could create a “snowball effect” that could allow the board to eventually step into the role as central collector.

In 2021, Arizona-based Halstead Bead filed a lawsuit arguing that Louisiana’s sales tax system is unconstitutional under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision because it places undue burdens on out-of-state sellers. Arguments since then mainly concerned the proper venue, and this month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled the challenge cannot be pursued in federal court.

“We never even got close to answering the substantive question as to whether Louisiana’s sales tax is compliant with Wayfair,” DeCuir says.

Business advocates have long complained that Louisiana’s decentralized sales tax system is too hard to navigate, while local officials argue that local control is the best way to ensure the money is spent according to the wishes of local voters and taxpayers.

Voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment to centralize sales tax collection in 2021.