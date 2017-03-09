A new craft brew is coming to Baton Rouge

Photo courtesy of Urban South Brewery and Jacob Landry

Another craft brewery is entering the Baton Rouge market. New Orleans-based Urban South Brewery has signed a distribution agreement with Mockler Beverage Co. and will begin distributing its drafts and packaged beer products in the Baton Rouge market within the next two weeks.

Founder and President Jacob Landry says the brewery will initially offer Holy Roller IPA, Charming Wit, and the seasonal series Delta Momma Citra Lager—to the Capital Region. The products are currently widely available in the New Orleans, where they are brewed.

“It’s sort of an emerging market in craft beer,” Landry says of Baton Rouge. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Landry says Urban South will launch in Baton Rouge beginning March 20 with a beer dinner at Beausoleil Restaurant and Bar. The dinner will kick off a weeklong series of events for Urban South Brewery’s rollout in the local market.

Daily Report has the full story.