New businesses starts hit record high in 2020, thanks to internet

The number of entrepreneurs starting new businesses hit a record high in 2020, despite the pandemic’s effects on the economy, Axios reports.

An analysis by University of Maryland economist John Haltiwanger shows that one reason why new businesses opened in droves is because it was easier to start a business last year than it was in 2008 at the height of the financial crisis. Business owners can now sell goods or services online more readily, Haltiwanger’s research shows.

In fact, the largest sector of new business formation is “nonstore retailers,” who account for one of every three new businesses formed over the pandemic. They were helped at every step of the process by e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and Stripe, which wasn’t even founded until 2009.

Physical businesses have been booming too—but largely in states where rents are relatively low, like Texas, Florida, and Georgia. Those states have seen much more new business formation than high-rent California, New York, and New Jersey. Read the full story.