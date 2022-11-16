Metro Council to take another look at short-term rental ordinance 

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council today will consider creating rules to govern short-term rentals.

The parish currently has about 450 properties used as short-term rentals but doesn’t regulate the practice, which typically happens through online platforms such as Airbnb. The council deferred consideration of an STR ordinance last month after rental owners voiced concerns.

Under the proposed rules, which would go into effect nine months after approval:

Owner-occupied STRs would be allowed in single-family residential districts, as long as rentals are limited to one bedroom less than the total available and the owner pays sales and occupancy taxes.

Non-owner-occupied STRs would be allowed under a conditional use permit approved at a public hearing. Occupancy would be limited to two persons per bedroom plus two.

Owners could lose their ability to legally rent their homes if three violations, such as excessive noise, are reported and adjudicated in a year.

Owners currently operating STRs can continue to do so as long as they pay the taxes and don’t expand the use.

You can read more here; scroll down to find the proposed STR rules highlighted in red.

The meeting is set for 4 p.m. today at City Hall.