Metro Council battle brewing over Planning Commission board seat

Metro councilwoman Chauna Banks speaks during a town hall meeting in north Baton Rouge. (FILE PHOTO)

In what could be a significant shake up to the Planning Commission, Metro Councilman Chandler Loupe has nominated and is supporting fellow councilmember Chauna Banks to be the council’s representative on the commission board.

Banks’ run for the post pits her against councilwoman Tara Wicker, who has served on the Planning Commission for several years and, until the beginning of this year, was its chairperson.

Loupe nominated Banks at the council’s first meeting earlier this month. The council deadlocked in a 5-5 vote on the matter, with Banks, Loupe, Lamont Cole, Donna Collins-Lewis and Erika Green voting for Banks. Buddy Amoroso, Dwight Hudson, Matt Watson, Trae Welch and Scott Wilson voted for Wicker, who was absent from the meeting. Barbara Freiberg abstained from voting. The council will vote on the two nominees again at Wednesday’s meeting.

Though Loupe says Wicker “has done a fabulous job” on the commission, he says he nominated Banks because Banks asked him to.

“When someone asks me and wants to serve, I put them up,” he says.

Daily Report has the full story.