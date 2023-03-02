Thursday, March 2, 2023 BusinessInsider McGlinchey expands with office in downtown Nashville By Holly Duchmann - March 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint While law firms around the nation are tightening their spending, New Orleans-based McGlinchey is expanding its footprint with a permanent office in Nashville. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in