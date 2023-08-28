Mayor Broome talks police chief, signalization, stormwater, blight

Candidates to replace current Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will take their civil service board tests Sept. 14.
East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who hopes to have a new chief in place by November, says she is looking for someone who is “committed to 21st-century policing” and maintaining good relationships with the community.
Broome credits Paul with helping to heal divisions that came to light in 2016—police killed Alton Sterling under controversial circumstances that year, which spurred protests—and reducing violent crime. Baton Rouge witnessed a 23% decrease in homicides in 2022 and is on track for a 20% reduction this year, she says.
Other topics Broome touched on during today’s meeting of the Baton Rouge Press Club include:
- Stormwater: Broome is proposing dedicating $3.5 million annually from the general fund for stormwater compliance, and expects to set aside an additional $3.5 million next year thanks to rising sales tax collections.
- Drainage: More than 20,000 tons of debris has been removed from parish waterways since mid 2021. Clearing projects in progress or completed include Comite River, Bayou Manchac, Claycut Bayou, Ward Creek and Elbow Bayou, while future projects include Amite River, Dawson Creek, Whites Bayou and Cypress Bayou.
- Signalization: Officials expect to complete the process of modernizing the parish’s 470 traffic signals and bringing them under the control of a single management system by the first quarter of next year, which they hope will lead to consistent commute times.
- Blight: The city-parish has dedicated $1.25 million to fighting blight; 57 structures have been torn down and another 240 properties have been cleaned.