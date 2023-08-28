Mayor Broome talks police chief, signalization, stormwater, blight

Candidates to replace current Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will take their civil service board tests Sept. 14.

East Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who hopes to have a new chief in place by November, says she is looking for someone who is “committed to 21st-century policing” and maintaining good relationships with the community.

Broome credits Paul with helping to heal divisions that came to light in 2016—police killed Alton Sterling under controversial circumstances that year, which spurred protests—and reducing violent crime. Baton Rouge witnessed a 23% decrease in homicides in 2022 and is on track for a 20% reduction this year, she says.

Other topics Broome touched on during today’s meeting of the Baton Rouge Press Club include: