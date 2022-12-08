Mayor Broome adds $5M to proposed 2023 budget for stormwater drainage compliance 

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today submitted a $5 million amendment to the proposed 2023 operating budget to augment needed funding for the city-parish’s stormwater drainage system to reach federal compliance.

Broome had previously recommended a $1.08 billion spending plan for 2023, a 4.81% increase from this year. Today’s amendment comes after Broome engaged in conversations with council members and constituents, according to the city’s announcement.

The $5 million proposal will use a portion of funding originally intended for the Budget Stabilization Fund from 2022 sales tax collections. This is in addition to the $56 million of American Rescue Plan funds previously obligated for stormwater needs.

The mayor’s overall budget proposal takes advantage of sales tax growth to cover inflationary costs and to pay for raises approved this year, including a combined 13% raise for law enforcement staff approved over two years and funding for a pilot program to clear titles on blighted properties, in hopes of making them viable for redevelopment.

The Metro Council will vote on the proposed budget Tuesday, Dec. 13.