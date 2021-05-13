Thursday, May 13, 2021 BusinessInsider Former CSRS director opens Black-owned architecture firm By Caitie Burkes - May 13, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Marcus Williams is a member of the 2020 class of Forty Under 40. Marcus Williams, formerly a director at CSRS, has launched the first Black-owned architecture firm in Baton Rouge since 1981. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in