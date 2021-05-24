Managers uncertain if remote workers have same hustle

More than a year into America’s great work-from-home experiment, many companies have hailed it a success. So why do some bosses think remote workers aren’t as committed as office dwellers?

As The Wall Street Journal reports, recent remarks of numerous chief executives suggest the culture of workplace face time remains alive and well. At WSJ’s CEO Council Summit this month, JP Morgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon said remote work doesn’t work well “for those who want to hustle.” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has called it “an aberration that we are going to correct as soon as possible.”

These public comments raise the question of whether those who choose to work from home as colleagues head back to the office will have to fight long-held stigmas associated with remote work.

Many more employees will work remotely, at least part time, than did before COVID-19, which will provide a nationwide test of how remote workers perform, and are perceived when a public-health crisis isn’t keeping them at home. Companies are also trying out hybrid models, in which people divide their week between the office and home. Some are even giving workers the option to work remotely full time.

Yet plenty of bosses view five days in the office as proof that employees are ambitious and productive, suggesting that, in some workplaces, two classes of workers could emerge.

