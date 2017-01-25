Lyft to compete with Uber for Baton Rouge riders

After months of eyeballing the market, Lyft is launching in the local market. (Photo courtesy of Lyft)

Baton Rouge residents will have another transportation option at their fingertips beginning Thursday, with ridesharing company Lyft rolling out its service into the Capital Region after months of eyeing the market.

“It’s certainly been on our radar,” says Lyft’s Head of Early Stage Markets and Expansion Jaime Raczka. “With Baton Rouge being a university town and having people who are commuting to and from work…it really aligned with our model.”

The move comes after Lyft’s successful expansion into New Orleans last year, Raczka says. The service is not yet available at the New Orleans airport, but spokesperson Chelsea Harrison says that’s in the works.

Lyft will cover a wide swath of the greater Baton Rouge area, from west of Port Allen to east of Ponchatoula and from south near Laplace to north around the Zachary area. Raczka declined to disclose how many Lyft drivers will operate in the area.

Daily Report has the full story.