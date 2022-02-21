Lumber costs rising again, further driving up new home prices

By
-
(iStock)

Rising lumber prices are affecting builders and homebuyers, making already expensive homes even more pricey.


Already a subscriber? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.