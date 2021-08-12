LSU will mandate vaccines following final FDA approval

LSU President William Tate today announced that when the FDA fully authorizes one or more of the COVID-19 vaccines, LSU will mandate that all students receive the vaccine.

“We expect the FDA to fully authorize one or more of the COVID vaccines in the next few weeks, at which point we will act swiftly to mandate it at LSU,” Tate writes. “In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to go ahead and get vaccinated now to protect yourself, your peers, and the faculty and staff who will be alongside you through your academic journey.”

The announcement comes after weeks of efforts from LSU faculty members and the employee union to implement a vaccine mandate and more stringent measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.