LSU names interim executive director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center

A world-renowned obesity researcher and professor emerita at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center has been named interim executive director of the institution.

In news release, LSU President F. King Alexander says Dr. Donna Ryan will step up to serve in the position after Pennington’s current Executive Director William Cefalu departs on Feb. 20.

Cefalu is leaving his post to take a position as the new chief scientific and medical officer for the American Diabetes Association. His departure was announced earlier this month.

“We are pleased to name Dr. Donna Ryan as the interim executive director at Pennington Biomedical,” Alexander says in a prepared statement. “She is well-respected among her peers and has the experience to lead Pennington Biomedical during the search for the next executive director. We look forward to working with her to continue the progress Pennington Biomedical has seen under Dr. Cefalu’s leadership.”

