LSU makes it onto worldwide list for top patent universities

LSU has made the list of Top 100 universities worldwide granted U.S. patents by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, according to the newly released ranking by the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association.

LSU barely landed on the list, tying for 94th with the City University of New York and Washington State University. Still, the ranking is significant because technology transfer has long been an area where LSU, a major research institution, has lagged its peers, and in recent years it has beefed up its efforts to improve.

Andrew Maas, who was brought to LSU in 2014 to head its Office of Innovation and Technology Commercialization, says the university’s presence on the prestigious list shows that several years of hard work are paying off.

“We work with the faculty; together we can accomplish great things,” says Maas. “We’ve really made a push to provide the right services to the faculty at the right time.”

