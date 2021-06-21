Monday, June 21, 2021 BusinessInsider LSU announces faculty pay raises By Deanna B. Narveson - June 21, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print LSU interim president Tom Galligan today announced the university is opening a 3% merit raise pool for each department. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in