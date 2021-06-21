LSU announces faculty pay raises

By
-
LSU Board Louisiana Energy Partners

LSU interim president Tom Galligan today announced the university is opening a 3% merit raise pool for each department.


Already a subscriber? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.