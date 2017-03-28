LSU ‘aggressively working’ to open beer garden in Tiger Stadium for football season

Tiger Stadium (File photo)

Limited beer sales in Tiger Stadium could become a reality by the start of the fall football season. LSU officials confirm that plans for a beer garden in the stadium are firming up, though the deal hasn’t been finalized yet.

“We are aggressively working to have it in place in the fall,” says LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard. “But we are still working through everything to make it happen.”

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva has said for years that he would like to bring beer sales to Tiger Stadium. In 2014, he told the Baton Rouge Press Club that “it’s going to happen at some point—I don’t know if it will be five years from now, 10 years from now.”

More recently, during an interview on LSU’s pregame radio show last September, he said a beer garden “was on the horizon,” though he didn’t specify when.

Daily Report has the full story.