Louisiana’s oil and gas industry braces for Biden administration

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is bracing for the incoming Biden administration, with leaders cautious that oil and natural gas could take a backseat and regulations could increase. On one hand…