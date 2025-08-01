Friday, August 1, 2025 BusinessInsider Louisiana’s job losses are rising By Holly Duchmann - August 1, 2025 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint (iStock) Louisiana’s initial unemployment insurance claims rose slightly for the week ending July 26, according to data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The state reported 1,914 initial… Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in