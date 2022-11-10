Under fire, Louisiana’s DCFS head resigns after second child dies from fentanyl

The head of Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services resigned today, nearly two weeks after a second child died in Baton Rouge due to a fentanyl overdose—despite a warning 10 days before the death to check on the baby.

Following the death of the 20-month-old—occurring just four months after a 2-year-old also died from fentanyl even though doctors had flagged risks to the child’s safety—lawmakers called for the resignation of the department’s secretary, Marketa Garner Walters.

Walters, who was first appointed to the position by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016, told The Advocate in early November that she had no plans to resign and would serve as long as the governor supported her.

Edwards announced this afternoon, in a news release, that he had accepted the resignation of Walters who he said worked tirelessly to improve the state’s foster system and was “fueled by her passion to create a better future for all children and families across Louisiana.” The governor appointed Terri Porche Ricks, currently a deputy secretary, as the agency’s acting secretary.

There were unconfirmed rumors that Edwards asked Walters to resign, however Daily Report could not verify this claim with the DCFS.

In his official statement today, Edwards added that the state has “engaged” a third-party expert organization to do a “top-to-bottom review” of the department and make recommendations on improvements to policies, practices and personnel to ensure “we are serving the children and families of Louisiana in the manner they deserve.”

For months, lawmakers and residents have demanded reforms in the department, which is tasked with keeping children safe.

Walters had acknowledged in news conferences and legislative testimony that the agency is critically understaffed at the same time abuse and neglect cases are rising across Louisiana. In total, the department has more than 400 vacancies, with nearly half of them in the agency’s child welfare department.